Condemned Inmate, Just Spared From Death, Gets 2019 Execution Date
David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate Alva Campbell, discusses the events that led to Campbell’s execution being called off after unsuccessful attempts to find usable veins, on Wed. Nov. 15, 2017, in Lucasville, Ohio
Andrew Welsh-Huggins—AP
By Associated Press
4:40 PM EST

(LUCASVILLE, Ohio) — Ohio’s governor has set a new execution date that’s a year and a half away for a condemned inmate whose poor veins spared him from death.

Republican Gov. John Kasich set a June 5, 2019, execution date for death row prisoner Alva Campbell as part of a formal reprieve issued Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio prisons director Gary Mohr called off Campbell’s execution Wednesday morning after execution team members worked unsuccessfully for about 25 minutes to find usable veins.

Campbell’s attorney David Stebbins says governors must include dates in such reprieves and he doesn’t know the significance of the 2019 date other than it was free and in the near future.

Stebbins says the date gives Campbell’s attorneys time to figure out their next steps.

