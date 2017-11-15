Authorities say an unidentified man who appeared on surveillance video near two of four shootings in a Florida neighborhood is officially a suspect.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan showed both videos during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Neither shows an actual shooting.

The first video shows a man walking about the time of the first fatal shooting on Oct. 8. Dugan says the second video shows the same man walking early Tuesday morning about the time of 60-year-old Ronald Felton’s slaying.

Dugan implored any member of the community who might recognize the man to contact police. The total reward is up to $91,000.

Dugan says about two dozen detectives continue to go through hours and hours of surveillance footage collected from the Seminole Heights neighborhood.