'Beyond A Year in Space’ Airs Wednesday Night on PBS

The sequel to TIME and PBS’s Emmy-award winning documentary, “A Year in Space” airs at 9:00pm EST on PBS stations.

The one-hour first installment of a two-part series aired in March 2016 on PBS and was adapted from TIME’s original digital video series about astronaut Scott Kelly, whose 12-month stay on the International Space Station tested human limits for space travel and laid the groundwork for a manned mission to Mars.

The second installment, “Beyond A Year in Space” traces the steps of human spaceflight from the first animals sent into space to Scott Kelly’s historic flight, and into the future of humanity finding its place in the cosmos. On March 2nd, 2016, Scott Kelly returned to earth from the International Space Station after spending a record-breaking year in outer space. Now, scientists are studying Scott to answer the pressing questions: How did space change him? And how can we keep future astronauts safe on long journeys to deep space and beyond?