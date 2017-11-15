Watch Live: President Trump Makes First Public Statement Since Returning from Asia

By Alana Abramson
2:42 PM EST

President Donald Trump is making his first public statement since his return from his trip to Asia.

The speech is schedule for 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, though the White House did not disclose the topic of the president’s speech.

The president returned from Asia on Tuesday. He tweeted on Monday that he would be making a “major statement,” but did not release any details about the timing or the content.

It is unclear whether Trump will weigh in on embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has come under fire and calls to step aside following a report in the Washington Post that cited four women claiming he had pursued relationships with teenage girls when he was in his thirties

Watch on the live-stream above.

