A GoFundMe page has collected more than $100,000 for the cyclist who lost her job after flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Juli Briskman’s choice gesture, which was captured by a White House photographer and almost immediately went viral, won her widespread internet acclaim — but it also led to her being fired from her job at Akima LLC, a holding company in Virginia. According to Akima, Briskman’s photo, which she used on her Twitter and Facebook accounts, violated the company’s social media policy, HuffPo reports.

The GoFundMe campaign will ensure that Briskman can live comfortably even without her job. It surpassed its $100,000 goal in nine days, lingering around $103,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

“Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all,” the campaign’s organizer, Rob Mello, wrote on GoFundMe. “This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights. You can show your support by donating here.”

A reply from Briskman is also posted on the page. “Through your generous donations, heavy burdens have been lifted,” she said. “Thank you!”