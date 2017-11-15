(BELFAST, Maine) — A Maine woman convicted of manslaughter in her infant son’s death is free on bail as she awaits sentencing.

The Morning Sentinel reports that 32-year-old Miranda Hopkins was released on a $100,000 bond.

Hopkins was being held at the Waldo County Jail after being convicted last week in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson.

The Troy resident said she drank multiple shots of liquor and smoked marijuana the night of the boy’s death and doesn’t know what happened. But she previously told police that one of her two autistic sons may have been responsible.

The baby’s cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.

Her other sons have been living with relatives since her arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.