The New Deadpool 2 Teaser Is a Trippy Ode to Bob Ross

The second Deadpool movie got its first teaser on Wednesday, but most of the clip focuses not on the plot of the film, but on a tribute to Bob Ross.

Ryan Reynolds stands in as the public television phenom, wearing his superhero costume underneath Ross’s signature jeans and white shirt, with a curly wig on top. But if all the talk of happy little trees and the “wet on wet” technique bores you, stick around — toward the end of the video there’s an action-packed sizzle reel.

In its post on YouTube, 20th Century Fox describes the plot of the film:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

The Deadpool sequel, as yet officially untitled but known as Deadpool 2, is expected in theaters June 1, 2018.