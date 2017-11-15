The New Deadpool 2 Teaser Is a Trippy Ode to Bob Ross

The second Deadpool movie got its first teaser on Wednesday, but most of the clip focuses not on the plot of the film, but on a tribute to Bob Ross.
Ryan Reynolds stands in as the public television phenom, wearing his superhero costume underneath Ross’s signature jeans and white shirt, with a curly wig on top. But if all the talk of happy little trees and the “wet on wet” technique bores you, stick around — toward the end of the video there’s an action-packed sizzle reel.
In its post on YouTube, 20th Century Fox describes the plot of the film:
The Deadpool sequel, as yet officially untitled but known as Deadpool 2, is expected in theaters June 1, 2018.