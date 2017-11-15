Watch Live: UCLA Players Speak Out for First Time Since Being Detained in China

By Sarah Begley
1:24 PM EST

Three UCLA basketball players are speaking out for the first time after returning home from China, where they had been detained for alleged shoplifting.

Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were in Hangzhou before a game with Georgia Tech as part of the Pac-12 China Game when they were accused of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store.They were briefly detained, but then released to their hotel and told not to leave.

President Trump reportedly intervened to secure their release, and Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott thanked Trump and the State Department for their help. On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted that he doubted the basketball players would do the same:

The players are scheduled to give a press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

