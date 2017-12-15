11 Perfect Gifts for Adult Harry Potter Fans

We know you already own J.K. Rowling’s entire series (including audiobooks and the first three illustrated editions) — but how else can you show your everlasting love for all things Potter without wearing a lightning bolt scar on your head daily? Thanks to a recent influx of Harry Potter-themed housewares, jewelry, and blankets at stores like Williams Sonoma and Pendleton, you can show your Hogwarts pride until you’re Dumbledore’s age and beyond. Scroll through for the best products you can buy right now.
1. Harry Potter Glasses Ring Wrap
Buy it! $28, alexandani.com
2. Harry Potter Hogwarts House Spatulas
Buy it! $13, williams-sonoma.com
3. Platform 9 ¾ Throw Pillow
Buy it! $35.50, pbteen.com
4. Harry Potter Hogwarts Two Tone Charm Bangle
Buy it! $28, alexandani.com
5. Harry Potter Ravenclaw Blanket
Buy it! $299, pendelton-usa.com
6. Harry Potter Gryffindor Adult Apron
Buy it! $40, williams-sonoma.com
7. Harry Potter Knit Throw
Buy it! $69, pbteen.com
8. Mirror of Erised Jewelry Wall Cabinet
Buy it! $399, pbteen.com
9. Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Adjustable Necklace
Buy it! $78, alexandani.com
10. Golden Snitch Clock
Buy it! $49, pbteen.com
11. Patronus Damask Duvet Cover and Sham
Buy it! $29.50 – $149; pbteen.com