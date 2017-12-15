11 Perfect Gifts for Adult Harry Potter Fans

We know you already own J.K. Rowling’s entire series (including audiobooks and the first three illustrated editions) — but how else can you show your everlasting love for all things Potter without wearing a lightning bolt scar on your head daily? Thanks to a recent influx of Harry Potter-themed housewares, jewelry, and blankets at stores like Williams Sonoma and Pendleton, you can show your Hogwarts pride until you’re Dumbledore’s age and beyond. Scroll through for the best products you can buy right now.

1. Harry Potter Glasses Ring Wrap

Alex and Ani

Buy it! $28, alexandani.com

2. Harry Potter Hogwarts House Spatulas

Williams Sonoma/Warner Bros.

Buy it! $13, williams-sonoma.com

3. Platform 9 ¾ Throw Pillow

Pottery Barn/ Warner Bros.

Buy it! $35.50, pbteen.com

4. Harry Potter Hogwarts Two Tone Charm Bangle

Alex and Ani

Buy it! $28, alexandani.com

5. Harry Potter Ravenclaw Blanket

Pendleton Woolen Mills

Buy it! $299, pendelton-usa.com

6. Harry Potter Gryffindor Adult Apron

Williams Sonoma/Warner Bros.

Buy it! $40, williams-sonoma.com

7. Harry Potter Knit Throw

Buy it! $69, pbteen.com

8. Mirror of Erised Jewelry Wall Cabinet

Pottery Barn/ Warner Bros.

Buy it! $399, pbteen.com

9. Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Adjustable Necklace

Alex and Ani

Buy it! $78, alexandani.com

10. Golden Snitch Clock

Pottery Barn/ Warner Bros.

Buy it! $49, pbteen.com

11. Patronus Damask Duvet Cover and Sham

Pottery Barn/ Warner Bros.

Buy it! $29.50 – $149; pbteen.com

This article originally appeared on EW.com