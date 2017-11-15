With the release of The Last Jedi only a month away, Star Wars lovers are already in an elevated state of excitement. So when Luke Skywalker himself showed up to surprise a group of unsuspecting fans at Disneyland’s Star Tours attraction — a flight simulator ride that takes passengers on a journey through the galaxy far, far away — they were completely overwhelmed.

Star Wars Movies shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday that shows Mark Hamill boarding one of the ride’s Starspeeders to greet guests gearing up to make the jump to hyperspace. “Actually you know what, the captain did mention something about a special passenger,” the tour guide teases leading up to Hamill’s entrance. “Oh, and the Force is strong with this one.”

The camera then pans to the shocked riders, several of whom are screaming in awe. “Now, wait a minute. There’s no Star Wars fans here, are there?” Hamill jokes.

Watch the full clip below.