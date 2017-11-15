Joe Biden Would Beat President Trump in 2020, a New Poll Says
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who in recent days has opened the door to another run at the White House in 2020, would easily beat President Donald Trump if the two were to face off in a general election, according to a new poll.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey found that 46% of voters would opt to put Biden in the Oval Office, compared to 35% who would vote to keep Trump there. A fifth of voters are undecided between Trump and Biden, according to the poll.

Polls conducted so far ahead of elections are typically not reliable indicators of how voters will behave years later. And Biden’s appeal over Trump is less than that of a generic Democrat: 48% of voters said they would opt for a generic Democrat, compared to 34% for Trump.

The survey of 1,993 registered voters, conducted from Nov. 9-11 as Biden geared up for a media tour to promote his new book Promise Me, Dad and entertained questions about whether he would run against Trump, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

