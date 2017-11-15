Cards Against Humanity Has a 6-Step Plan to 'Save America'

The politically incorrect party game Cards Against Humanity has announced it is planning to “save America” in a new holiday promotion which promises backers six surprises across the month of December at the cost of $15.

In an email sent to mailing list subscribers on Tuesday, the company urged: “There’s no time for questions—now is the time to act. You give us $15, and we’ll send six America-saving surprises right to your doorstep. It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

By early Wednesday morning, the promotion had sold out.

The first surprise to be revealed was entitled “Cards Against Humanity stops the wall.” The company announced it had bought a piece of vacant land along the U.S.-Mexico border and employed a law firm that specializes in fighting compulsory land acquisition. The aim, it said, was “to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

Of Trump, the company said: “Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing.”

The card game refused to comment on what the other five surprises would be. “The nature of a surprise is that it surprises you when it occurs,” the company said.

This is not the first promotion from Cards Against Humanity to involve itself in social issues. Previously, the company has released a set of cards “for her,” identical in every way to the original set except for coming in a pink box, but costing $5 more to poke fun at the absurdity of the gender pay cap.

In 2014, the company ran a Black Friday promotion charging $6 for “literal feces, from an actual bull,” and 30,000 people signed up.