3-Year-Old Boy Finds Gun and Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Head, Police Say

By Associated Press
5:03 PM EST

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Police say a 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head in Kentucky and is listed in grave condition.

News outlets report the boy shot himself with a gun that was inside a vehicle while his parents were at a used-car lot on Monday. The unidentified child was rushed to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim, his mother and a sibling were inside the car when he found the gun and accidentally shot himself.

Mitchell says the gun belonged to a parent. It’s unclear how the child got the gun or where it was found in the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

