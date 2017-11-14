Fashion enthusiasts looking to get the perfect Instagram shot or to boost their social media followings and engagement can now get a degree in being a social media influencer from Condé Nast Italia’s “Social Academy.”

According to WWD, the “certified postgraduate degree academic program” — which will be taught with support from Milan’s SDA Bocconi School of Management — is geared towards those with aspirations of becoming an industry influencer and will educate its 100 lucky participants on the “correct way to use social media, which focuses on quality content and respect for ethical standards. These include being specific about advertised posts and managing the number of followers and likes with transparency.”

Those who wish to participate in the Social Academy will need to be at least 19 years old, English-speaking, have graduated from high school, and are currently enrolled in college; upon completion of the program, they will be a part of Conde Nast’s network of influencers.