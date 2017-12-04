A video of a little girl dancing in her church choir is going viral for its uplifting spirit. After Jennifer Patterson shared a recording on Facebook of her 6-year-old daughter, Loren Patterson, breaking it down in front of all her fellow churchgoers at a recent Sunday service at First Baptist Church in Dickson, Tennessee, the clip quickly began to make the Internet rounds.

“Loren singing in choir this morning,” Patterson captioned the heartwarming post. “In case you can’t find her she’s the one in pink and brown.”

The video shows Loren truly letting loose as the choir performs a rendition of Zach Williams’ “Old Church Choir” and has been watched nearly 50 million times since Oct. 29. “LOVE IT!!! I’m laughing and crying,” wrote one delighted viewer. “I been singing that song all week. Loren is doin what she feels… we [could] all benefit from a dose of that!!!”

In an interview with TODAY, Jennifer explained that she has received numerous messages from those who found Loren’s carefree dance moves inspiring. “I’ve had a lot of stories,” she said. “Different people dealing with cancer or hard times, people losing their parents recently.”

