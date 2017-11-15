LeBron James has proved himself to be a master of the Internet, through both victories and losses, so it should come as no surprise that King James is using social media to troll the NBA this season. What is surprising, however, is that his teammates in Cleveland are joining in the fun.

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers had a series of losses, during which James cryptically posted a photo of an Arthur meme (while the memes can include any still of the cartoon aardvark and his friends, the most commonly used image is one of Arthur’s fist balled angrily) to seemingly express his distaste for his team’s recent performance.

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The Internet, as might be expected, was delighted, with rival teams like the Houston Rockets and individual players like Draymond Green weighing in with their own takes on LeBron’s post.

Cavs. Rockets. TONIGHT. A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:05am PST

MOOD… A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:54am PST

On Monday night, however, the Cavs broke their losing streak with a win against the New York Knicks, which prompted a flurry of other Arthur memes from James’ teammates Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and Iman Shumpert — albeit with a much sunnier “mood.”

#Mood #LJChanningIT A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

Mood… A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

I’m a sore loser…but when we win….#mood 😂 A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Mood?….. #idontwannaleaveLJandITout A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

James, however, though apparently moved on from his Arthur meme moment, couldn’t resist one more trolling Instagram, posting a photo of himself at Madison Square Garden along with an emoji-laden caption where he declared that he was the “king of NY.”