(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — Authorities say a Rochester woman has been charged with second-degree murder for drowning her baby son in a bathtub.

Rochester police say officers responded Monday afternoon to a report of an unresponsive child at a home. When officers arrived they found a baby in a bathtub.

Officials say the child, named Jeremiah, was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Markiya Mitchell, admitted to intentionally drowning her baby.

Mitchell was arraignment on the murder charge Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court. The name of the public defender assigned to her case wasn’t available.

Police say Mitchell also has a 7-year-old child, who’s currently in the care of a relative.