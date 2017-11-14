Jimmy Kimmel turned 50 years old on Monday, and to celebrate, a group of his closest famous friends teamed up for a special edition of his “Mean Tweets” segment that exclusively featured insults aimed at the Live! host.

A number of notable celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and Chris Hemsworth, made appearances in the bit to read out barbs hurled at Kimmel by various displeased Twitter users. “‘@jimmykimmel is a comedy god. Like a deformed, lame, hideous god. Such as ancient Greece’s Hephaestus,'” Hemsworth delivered with some hilarious commentary of his own.

Even fellow late night personalities Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman got in on the birthday fun. “‘Jimmy Kimmel is that same fat kid from Win Ben Stein’s Money who grew up to become that fat kid from Win Ben Stein’s Money,'” Stewart read before adding, “I don’t care for this fellow who wrote this.”

Watch the full clip below.