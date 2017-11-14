‘Smart’ Medicine Can Alert Your Doctor When You Take It

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This ‘smart’ medicine can alert your doctor when you take it.

By Rebecca Robbins in STAT

2. America’s mass shooting problem is a domestic violence problem.

By Melissa Jeltsen and Sarah Ruiz-Grossman in Huffington Post

3. Congressional gridlock is tying up funds for innovation. Here’s how the Army can make do with less.

By Brian Green in Defense One

4. Research and public opinion agree that we shouldn’t spank our kids. So why is it still legal?

By Kelly Kasulis in Mic

5. This engineered textile could keep you comfortable regardless of the temperature in your office.

By Vicky Stein at Stanford University

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE