There's Now a Passenger Ferry In Australia Called 'Ferry McFerryface'
Sydney Harbour Bridge seen from Circular Quay at the Cahill Expressway, on May 3, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
Steve Christo—Corbis via Getty images
By Casey Quackenbush
11:38 PM EST

Australia’s biggest city Sydney asked the public to vote on a name for one of its new commuter ferries, and the results are in: Ferry McFerryface.

Names for a total of six new ferries will be chosen from among hundreds of nominations, according to the BBC.

The most popular choice follows a viral joke that began in the U.K. last year, when the public voted to name a polar research vessel Boaty McBoatface. Next, Sweden named a train Trainy McTrainyface. Ferry McFerryface will now join the ranks of the McFarce.

 

Advancing the joke has precipitated everything from mirth to outrage on social media.

“This one is for the kids,” conceded New South Wales transport minister Andrew Constance.

Australians submitted a total of 15,000 nominations.

[BBC]

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE