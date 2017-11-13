A Trump Federal Judge Nominee Didn't Disclose He Was Married to a White House Lawyer
Brett Talley poses for a portrait at Holy Rood Cemetery on Tuesday December 02, 2014 in Washington, DC.
The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:59 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says a nominee to an Alabama federal judgeship has made a “glaring omission” by failing to disclose to the Senate that his wife works as a White House lawyer and has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

California Democrat Dianne Feinstein says Brett Talley needs to answer additional questions about a potential conflict of interest.

Talley’s wife, Ann Donaldson, has reportedly been interviewed by Mueller, which Feinstein says represents “a clear conflict of interest that should have been disclosed.”

The Judiciary panel approved Talley on a party-line vote last week despite his having received a rare “unqualified” rating by the American Bar Association. The 36-year-old has never tried a case.

