Want More Gilmore Girls Episodes? It's 'Definitely Possible,' Show Creator Says
By Cady Lang
For Gilmore Girls fans who are still jonesing for more dispatches from Stars Hollow after last year’s much-hyped Netflix revival, there’s still hope for new episodes of the beloved show.

In an interview with Radio Times, show creator and writer Amy Sherman-Palladino said she would be open to more Gilmore Girls if the small screen’s favorite mother-duaghter duo of Alexis Bledel (Rory) and Lauren Graham (Lorelai) were up for it as well.

“We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it,” she said. “It would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we’re all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we’ll have to repaint it again. But it’s definitely possible.”

