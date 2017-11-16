Let's All Be Thankful for These Amazing Thanksgiving Memes

TIME’s new weekly roundup brings you the best and most surprising things happening on Reddit

Now that Thanksgiving is almost here, it’s about time to start mentally preparing ourselves for the big feast with relatives you relate to (and some you don’t). Reddit has a cornucopia of Thanksgiving memes that let us bond over the struggles of kitchen chores and figuring out the perfect menu.

Here, the best, funny Thanksgiving memes on Reddit where people love to post hilarious takes on the holiday.

A 2017 take on Thanksgiving humor

One Reddit user turned to one of the year’s most endlessly customizable viral meme sensations to joke about seasonal coffee. Don’t get too confident, Thanksgiving: December is coming.

Alternative Thanksgiving Turkey Humor

If you’re having a work get-together, this meme makes the important note that there’s one turkey move that could never be pardoned.

Thanksgiving food woes

The vegan subreddit seemed to dread having family members confront them about their dietary choices.

The stuff of Thanksgiving dreams

A gravy boat is the new transportation goals.

Is it even possible to avoid politics at the Thanksgiving table?

Another looked to the cultural canon for the tricky masterclass dance that is talking politics at the table.

Day after Thanksgiving meme

This Game of Thrones’ Eddard Stark inspired day-after-Thanksgiving meme will be relevant for years to come.