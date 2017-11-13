Condé Nast on Monday announced it has tapped Radhika Jones, a former TIME editor, to be the new editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair.

Jones will be the magazine’s fifth editor-in-chief since its 1983 revival, Condé Nast said in a news release. The 44-year-old will succeed Graydon Carter, who is stepping down after spending 25 years at the helm. Jones’ new role begins Dec. 11.

“There is nothing else out there quite like Vanity Fair,” Jones said in a statement. “It doesn’t just reflect our culture — it drives our understanding of it. It can mix high and low, wit and gravitas, powerful narrative and irresistible photography. It has a legacy of influential reporting, unmatchable style and, above all, dedication to its readers.”

Jones served as a deputy managing editor at TIME, where she had worked for eight years, before joining the New York Times in November 2016 as the editorial director of the books department.

In an interview published shortly after the news broke Monday, Jones told the Times she first planned to “get oriented” at her new job. “There’s a lot to take in,” she said.