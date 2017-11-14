The world’s most popular search engine

Google is paying homage to a device that has no place in the digital world: the hole puncher.

Tuesday marks the 131st anniversary of the invention of the hole puncher, a workplace staple that makes organizing and binding paper quite simple. And in honor of the hole puncher’s longevity, Google created an illustration of the device as a Google Doodle.

“Today we celebrate 131 years of the hole puncher, an understated — but essential — artifact of German engineering,” Google said in its description of the doodle. “As modern workplaces trek further into the digital frontier, this centuries-old tool remains largely, wonderfully, the same.”

The doodle itself, which is featured on Google’s homepage, includes the circular remnants of paper left after its punched into letters. A two-hole device then punches a piece of paper occupying the second “g” in “Google,” then proceeds to smile and dance. The animation was created by Gerben Steenks, a doodle designer at Google.

The hole puncher was created back in 1886 by Friedrich Soennecken, a German inventor who is also responsible for thinking up ring binder. And despite being created more than a century ago, the design of the hole punch hasn’t changed too much, in that it involves a lever capable of punching through a thick stack of paper.

According to Google, the company has made more than 2,000 doodles since they first started appearing on its homepage in 1998. Google now has a staff of illustrators and designers — called “doodlers” — who brainstorm and create Google doodles based around certain events, people and anniversaries.