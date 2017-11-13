Fifth Accuser Says Roy Moore Sexually Assaulted Her As a Teenager

A fifth accuser has come forward against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, alleging that he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

The woman, Beverly Young Nelson, appeared at a press conference Monday in New York City. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, said Moore had sexually assaulted her when she was 15 and 16.

Allred’s past and current clients include women who have alleged harassment against Bill Cosby, President Donald Trump, and Harvey Weinstein.

The newest accusations come less than a week after the Washington Post reported accounts from four women detailing how Moore had pursued them romantically when they were teenagers and he was in his thirties. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 when she met Moore sitting outside a courtroom with her mother before a child custody hearing, and that she and Moore began seeing each other before he initiated sexual contact. Another woman, Gloria Thacker Deason, told the Post that Moore bought her alcohol on dates when she was underage.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations, blasting them as “fake news” and even threatening to sue the Post. He acknowledged in a radio interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he knew Deason and another woman cited in the Post’s report, Debbie Wesson Gibson, but said he did not recall pursuing them romantically, and did not know Corfman.

Moore’s campaign chairman, Bill Armistead sent out a release just minutes before Allred’s presser was slated to begin, calling her “a sensationalist leading a witch hunt” and reiterating the candidate’s innocence.

“Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone,” Armistead said.

After the Post published its report, multiple Senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to step aside should the allegations be true. “I believe the women, yes,” McConnell said on Monday.

Shortly afterwards, Maine Senator Susan Collins offered similar sentiments. “I have now read Mr. Moore’s statement and listened to his radio interview in which he denies the charges. I did not find his denials to be convincing and believe that he should withdraw from the Senate race in Alabama,” she wrote on Twitter.