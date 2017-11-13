Hate Crimes Are Still on the Rise, FBI Says

By Associated Press
12:31 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI says hate crimes rose for the second straight year in 2016, with increases in attacks motivated by bias against blacks, Jews, Muslims and LGBT people.

A report released Monday says there were more than 6,100 hate crimes last year. That’s up about 5 percent from the year before. In 2015 and 2016, that number was driven by crimes against people because of their race or ethnicity.

More than half the 4,229 racially motivated crimes were against black people. And Jews were targeted in more than half the 1,538 religion-motivated crimes.

The yearly report is the most comprehensive accounting of hate crimes in the U.S. But authorities warn it is incomplete, in part because it is based on voluntary reporting by police agencies across the country.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE