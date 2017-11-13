If you somehow weren’t already convinced that Beyoncé is a literal angel on Earth gracing us mere mortals with her musical prowess, this newly confirmed throwback tale should serve as further evidence.

After a story about Queen B going the extra mile to help Jewel learn the choreography for their early 2000s performance on VH1 Divas Live began recirculating on Friday, the folk singer took to Twitter to confirm the anecdote was indeed factual.

“Beyoncé is amazing. She stayed with @jeweljk three hours after rehearsal & taught her how to dance well for their VH1 Divas performance,” a Bey fan page wrote of the pair’s 2003 duet of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.”

“This is true…,” Jewel responded to the tweet. “She is a class act….”

Jewel’s tweet has been liked nearly 13,000 times and retweeted over 3,500 since Sunday, proving there is a wide-reaching audience for acts of kindness à la Beyoncé.

Watch the full performance below.