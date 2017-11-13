Stranger Things Superfan Drake and Eleven Make a Very Iconic Duo

By Cady Lang
11:36 AM EST

It’s no big secret that rapper Drake enjoys being a super fan about just about everything, whether it’s the NBA, Harry Potter, or Rihanna.

So it should come as no surprise that Drizzy loves streaming phenomenon Stranger Things and specifically, the show’s precocious young star, Millie Bobby Brown, otherwise known as the inimitable Eleven.

The Views rapper outed himself as a Stranger Things enthusiast over the weekend when he posted an Instagram of himself with Brown backstage before his show in Brisbane, Australia. In the picture, which Drake captioned, simply “Hawkins Very Own,” both Drake and Brown channel Eleven’s intense gaze and otherworldly stance.

Can you name a more iconic duo? We’ll wait. See Drake’s Instagram below.

Hawkins Very Own

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

