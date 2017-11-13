The U.S. Used to Be A Good Wingman in the Middle East

IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. Normally the U.S. is a good wingman in the Middle East. What happened?

By Daniel Byman in Lawfare

2. Why does exercise boost brain function? You can thank our hunter-gatherer ancestors.

By Alexis Blue at the University of Arizona

3. These light-emitting pajamas could help babies with jaundice.

By Emily Matchar in Smithsonian

4. Here’s a clever method for decluttering your home.

By Jeff Grabmeier in the Ohio State University News

5. Talking touch and taste helps marketers sell you on their products.

By Todd Hollingshead at Brigham Young University

