Here's Why Sean Hannity Fans Are Smashing Their Keurig Coffee Machines to Pieces

Sean Hannity fans suddenly hate their Keurig coffee machines.

People are smashing their Keurig coffee makers after the company that makes them announced its advertisements will no longer appear on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show. The move comes after Hannity urged people not to rush to judgment about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is facing allegations that he pursued relationships with teenagers while he was in his thirties.

One of Fox’s top anchors since Bill O’Reilly was ousted, Hannity conducted an interview with Moore during his Friday radio show following a Washington Post report in which multiple women said Moore pursued relationships with them when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. During the segment, Hannity said that Moore “deserves the presumption of innocence” and that “none of us know the truth” about the allegations.

Moore told Hannity: “I’m not going to dispute anything, but I don’t remember anything like that.”

“I don’t remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother,” Moore added.

After Keurig Green Mountain announced it was pulling its ads, some Hannity fans and Moore supporters took to Twitter to share videos of themselves going full Office Space on the coffee makers, vowing never to use the products again. Just like that, #BoycottKeurig and the #KeurigSmashChallenge hashtags were born.

Defenders of Hannity are really letting these appliances have it.

With a hammer.

Or a ceremonial drop.

One particularly passionate viewer even created a video of an simulated A-10 aircraft attack run on his coffee maker to the tune of AC/DC’s “Shoot To Thrill.”

Keurig is just one of at least five sponsors that have backed out of Hannity’s show. Nature’s Bounty, Eloquii, 23 and Me, and Realtor.com also pulled their advertising. People are also taking to Twitter with boycott hashtags for the other brands, but you can’t smash a house listing or a pair of pants quite so dramatically.

How is Hannity responding? “I am humbled and speechless and frankly laughing my a– off. I love all my deplorable friends. Thank you and Game on!!” He even shared that he’s buying 500 coffee makers for a giveaway recognizing the best videos.

Others have used the hashtag to voice support for the company amid the allegations.

Following the allegations, some Republicans withdrew their endorsements for Moore.