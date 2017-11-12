Tiffany Haddish Slams Sexual Harassers in 'SNL' Monologue: 'You’re in the Wrong'

Comedian Tiffany Haddish addressed the recent wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations in Hollywood in her Saturday Night Live monologue this week.

“Listen, fellas. Listen. OK? If you got your thing-thing out and she’s got all her clothes on, you’re wrong,” Haddish said. “You’re in the wrong.”

Haddish’s remarks came after multiple women accused stand-up comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct this week, speaking out about instances when he masturbated in front of them or during phone conversations with them. In a statement on Friday, C.K. said the allegations were true.

The allegations against C.K. also came amid several accusations of harassment and sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein, director Brett Ratner and actor Kevin Spacey, among others.

Haddish, who became a breakout star of Girls Trip this summer, was the first back female comedian to host Saturday Night Live, where she also poked fun at President Donald Trump’s hair.

“Who is doing Donald Trump’s wigs? His lace fronts are off the chain,” Haddish said in her monologue. “His hair is looking so good since he became the President. What kind of glue is he using? Because when the wind blows, it don’t even move or nothing. That’s good hair right there.”

Watch Haddish’s monologue below.