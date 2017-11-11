Writer Accuses Richard Dreyfuss of Exposing Himself

A Los Angeles-based writer says actor Richard Dreyfuss made lewd comments to her over the course of several years and exposed himself when she was summoned to his movie set trailer.

Vulture.com reports Jessica Teich said there were continual, overt and lewd comments and invitations from Dreyfuss in the 1980s.

Dreyfuss denied he ever exposed himself to Jessica Teich but said he thought the other encounters with her were a playful “consensual seduction ritual.” He admitted to flirting with her and has said he’s “horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual.”

Teich said she decided to speak out after Dreyfuss himself tweeted support for his son Harry after the younger Dreyfuss went public with accusations that Kevin Spacey groped his crotch when he was 18.