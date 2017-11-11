Man Stole His Friend's Gun to Kill His 6-Year-Old Son and Himself, Police Say

By Associated Press
1:11 PM EST

(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) — Massachusetts authorities say an Iraq War veteran who fatally shot his 6-year-old son before taking his own life used a handgun he stole from a friend.

The Boston Globe reports the Norfolk district attorney’s office says investigators used the gun’s serial number to confirm it had been taken from the home of William Scaccia Jr.’s friend.

Police say the 49-year-old Scaccia shot 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia in a Foxborough home in September before killing himself.

State police reports show William Scaccia’s friend said Scaccia had unexpectedly showed up at his home the afternoon before the attack. After he learned about the shooting, he unlocked his gun locker and found the firearm was missing.

Family members have said Scaccia struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Iraq in the 1990s.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE