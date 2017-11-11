Rebel Wilson is the latest Hollywood star to speak publicly about her experiences with sexual misconduct.

The actor and comedian tweeted on Saturday morning that an unnamed male star “in a position of power” called her into a room and repeatedly asked her to “stick my finger up his ass,” while his male friends laughed and attempted to film the incident. Wilson said she declined, left the room and immediately called her agent. After the encounter, Wilson tweeted, she was “threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused.”

Wilson also tweeted about a separate incident, in which she went to an unnamed male director’s hotel room under what she thought were professional pretenses. While there, she wrote, his wife called and berated him for sleeping with female actresses, which prompted Wilson to leave.

The actor said she came forward to stand with other women speaking publicly about their experiences with sexual harassment, and because she “had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky.”