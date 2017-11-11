Google is celebrating Veterans Day 2017 with a patriotic new Google Doodle.

The Veterans Day image, which was created in collaboration with the veterans’ network VetNet, is made up of five silhouetted figures, meant to represent the Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, Army and Navy, according to an announcement from Google.

The broadly celebrated Veterans Day, Google explains, replaced Armistice Day — a holiday reserved solely for WWI veterans — in 1954. Veterans day, observed on November 11, celebrates the millions of veterans living in the U.S., while May’s Memorial Day is dedicated to those who have given their lives in service. Some form of Veterans Day has been observed each year on Nov. 11 since 1926.

With the Doodle, Google writes, “we honor and thank both Veterans and their families for their bravery and sacrifice for the Red, White and Blue.”