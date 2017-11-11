Air Traffic Controller Arrested for Having Weapon of Mass Destruction, FBI Says
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 16: A traveler walks to security at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on January 16, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:20 AM EST

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Authorities say an air traffic controller at a North Carolina airport has been arrested on charges of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Local media outlets report that the FBI says 30-year-old Paul George Dandan was arrested Friday in Charlotte. The FBI is assisting Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police with the investigation but said federal charges aren’t expected against Dandan at this point.

Details weren’t available about the type of weapon or where it was found. U.S. law defines WMDs as ranging from explosive devices to biological weapons.

The Federal Aviation Administration told WCNC-TV that Dandan was fired from his job at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after his arrest.

The Mecklenberg County Sheriff’s Office website shows Dandan was being held at the county jail Friday night on $45,000 bond.

