FX Cuts Ties With Louis C.K. Following Sexual Misconduct Admission

FX on Friday cut ties with Louis C.K. after the comedian admitted that the sexual misconduct claims against him were true.

“Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton,” the network said in a statement. “He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him — Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops.”

C.K. admitted that he masturbated in front of two female comedians without their consent and confirmed other sexual misconduct allegations that were detailed in a New York Times report released Thursday. “These stories are true,” he said in statement.

FX, which has long been home to C.K.’s work, like his popular show Louie, joins other TV networks and film studios that are ending their connections to the comedian. The New York premiere of C.K.’s new film I Love You, Daddy was cancelled ahead of the Times report, which details harassment allegations from five women, and the film’s distributor said it would not be moving forward with the release.

On Friday, Netflix announced that it would not make C.K.’s second stand-up special, while C.K.’s publicist said he no longer represents the comedian.

The harassment claims follow several sexual assault and harassment accusations made against other powerful figures in Hollywood, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner.