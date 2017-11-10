Amidst the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct recently leveled against Hollywood figures such as producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey, director Brett Ratner and comedian Louis C.K., Twitter users have begun sharing stories of pleasant encounters they’ve had with celebrities.

After user BAKOAN put out a request for tales of kind celebrity deeds on Thursday, the tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 25 thousand likes and 4 thousand retweets to date. “If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too,” BAKOAN wrote.

Fans of the movement have since shared heartwarming memories of Carrie Fisher, Robin Williams, Danny DeVito and more. “Carrie Fisher followed me on my old Twitter before and out of nowhere I DM’d her bc i was having a breakdown and two days later she responded in the middle of the night with advice I’ll forever hold in my heart,” user maria wrote.

See some of the stories below.