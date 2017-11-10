Taylor Swift‘s long-awaited album Reputation has arrived, bringing with it some possible references to her longtime association with fellow pop princess Katy Perry.

As any Swiftie worth their salt knows, Swift and Perry’s legendary disagreement apparently emerged not over the trappings of fame, but over a backup dancers who left Taylor’s Red tour to re-join Perry on her next world tour.

It’s something that Perry has been vocal about while Swift has referenced it obliquely in interviews and people speculated Perry was the subject of Taylor’s famed diss track.

However in the Vol. 1 zine, there are images from the set of her buzzy music video “Look What You Made Me Do,” one of which shows her dressed in a cheetah-print coat with dramatically styled hair, surrounded by a crowd of paparazzi. When the video debuted, many Swifties drew comparisons between this look and Katy Perry, as the hairstyle was similar to Perry’s hair-do at that time and because she was sporting a feline-esque coat and Perry’s fans are called the “Katy Kats.”

The caption notes that the crowd extras in the scene were all dancers from Swift’s 1989 tour, which took place after the Red tour where the conflict all began over dancers.

It could simply just be a behind the scenes tidbit, but if nothing else, it’s another way to keep the internet busy speculating.