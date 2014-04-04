A 67-year-old man loves mayonnaise so much that he wants to be buried in a jar of it when he dies.

Larry Clinton of Bessemer City, North Carolina, told WBTV that he will put Duke’s Mayonnaise on a “bologna sandwich or banana sandwich, I put it on peaches and pears and cheese.” And he decided he wanted to be buried in a jar of the condiment while at a funeral with his daughter Teresa Clinton-Edge.

She then called Duke’s, and they made a special jar with a custom label (see it here).

“We took the basis of the label and with the swirl on the bottom and put his name in there,” Mark Sauer, Executive Vice President of Duke’s parent company C.F. Sauer, told ABC News.

He is not the first person to take an eternal love for a brand to the grave. Earlier this year, an Ohio man was buried atop his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle, while in 2008, Fredric Baur, the inventor of the original Pringles can, was buried in one when he died at 89, his eldest son told TIME.