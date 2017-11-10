(NEW YORK) — “ER” actor Anthony Edwards has revealed that he was molested as a child by a director and producer, staying quiet because of emotional manipulation.

The actor accused Gary Goddard of molesting him when he was 12 years old. He alleges a friend was raped by the older man but he and his friends remained silent about the abuse. Alan Grodin, a lawyer for Goddard, said Goddard has been out of the country and “and will have a response shortly.”

In the post Friday on Medium, Edwards said he’s been in therapy for years over the assault and confronted Goddard over it 22 years ago at an airport, in which “he swore to his remorse.”

Edwards urged society to break the stigma of childhood sexual abuse and hopes the abused with stand up and tell their stories. He added: “My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me.”