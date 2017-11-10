'Beyond Disturbing.' Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock Denounces Roy Moore

As she fights her own re-election battle, Virginia GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock said that Alabama candidate Roy Moore should not serve in the Senate.

“To date Roy Moore has not provided any credible explanation or response to the detailed allegations,” Comstock said in a statement. “The defense from some of his supporters is beyond disturbing… Roy Moore should not serve in the U.S. Senate.”

Four women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers ranging from ages 14 to 18 and he was in his 30s.

Comstock’s statement comes as her own bid for re-election has potentially gotten trickier. She’s running as a Republican in a Virginia district that voted this week for a Democratic candidate for governor by a 12 point margin, Business Insider reports.