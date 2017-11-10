Louis C.K. has admitted in a statement that the allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him in a New York Times report are true.
The Times story, which dropped Thursday, includes accounts from six women, five named and one unnamed. The stories date back to the 1990s, and include instances in which C.K. masturbated in front of or during phone conversations with female comedians. Other times, according to the story, he asked women to watch him masturbate.
On Friday, Lewis Kay, C.K.’s publicist, released a full statement from the comedian, in which he confirms the stories and expresses remorse for both his actions and abusing his power. The full statement reads: