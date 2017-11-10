Friday marks the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and current and former Marines are taking to social media to share their military pride.

“Though the world we have is the world we have [and] it’s probably not the world we want, it can become the world that we want if we’re willing to sacrifice and dedicate and work hard to make it what we believe it should be,” said Marine Corps Commandant Robert B. Neller at a Friday ceremony held at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Many Marines have taken to Twitter to share their experiences in the military and to wish the Marine Corps a happy birthday, with many using the hashtag ‘Semper Fidelis,’ a Marine motto meaning “always faithful.”

The Marine Corps’ birthday falls one day before Veterans’ Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 11.

Here are some of today’s best tweets about the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday: