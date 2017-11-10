Following the release of Reputation at midnight on Friday, even Taylor Swift’s famous fans were abuzz with excitement over her new album.

A number of notable Swifties — including rapper and Broadway star Todrick Hall, model Martha Hunt, and HAIM band member Alana Haim — quickly took to Twitter and Instagram to praise the new 15-track offering.

Some singled out a specific song that they couldn’t stop listening to. “Give me dress all day everyday,” Haim wrote of Swift’s arguably steamiest anthem to date. “dress dress dress dress yes yes yes yes.”

While others couldn’t choose their favorite and instead gave props to the album as a whole. “Gagging listening to #reputation,” Hall tweeted, later adding, “Sooo @taylorswift‘s new album is just absolutely EVERYTHING. I love every song, Every lyric, Every production decision. So inspired. So proud. My friend is the S—T! Go buy #reputation.”

See how celebrities reacted to Reputation below.

Every step of the way! So proud of you @taylorswift 🖤 #Reputation Out Now 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

I’m so emotional ssudfbdyydgbdyyztst A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:00pm PST