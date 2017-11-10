Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Here's How Stephen Colbert Handled the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Louis C.K.

Melissa Locker
11:28 AM ET

Stephen Colbert has known Louis C.K. for a long time, so it was no surprise that when C.K. was beginning to promote his forthcoming film, I Love You, Daddy, he would stop by The Late Show to chat. That’s what was supposed to happen on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show, but C.K. was a no-show and now comes word that his film has been pulled by its distributor.

Colbert used his monologue to explain C.K.’s absence. “For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news. Then I have some really bad news. Louis canceled his appearance here tonight because The New York Times broke this story today: Five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. When reached for comment, Jesus said, ‘La la la la la, I don’t want to hear about it, I was a big fan.’”

Colbert then went on to allegations against Alabama politician Roy Moore. The Republican senatorial candidate has been accused of making sexual advances toward teenage girls when he was in his early 30s. Colbert noted that one of Moore’s supporters attempted to defend Moore by citing a biblical precedent, noting that “Mary was a teenager” when she met Joseph. “When reached for comment,” joked Colbert, “Jesus said, ‘La la la la la, I don’t want to think about my parents having sex.’”

