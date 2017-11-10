The Internet has had its hands full trying to decipher the hidden meanings behind Taylor Swift’s new lyrics since her long-awaited album Reputation dropped at midnight on Friday. And one song that has particularly grabbed fans’ attention is “Dress.”

Featuring lyrics such as, “Only bought this dress so you could take it off,” and, “My hands are shaking from holding back from you,” the steamy anthem has made some listeners nostalgic for all the other times Tay has referenced her love for dresses throughout her musical career.

Twitter user @wakeupmydear even pulled a line from each one of Swift’s albums that mentions the article of clothing, including, “The girl in the dress cried the whole way home,” and, “Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress.”

Others couldn’t stop talking about the photo Swift posted of herself in a rainbow dress on Instagram when the album dropped. “Cause of death: Taylor Swift in this rainbow dress,” user Katie Minard tweeted.

#reputation is out. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

See some of the reactions to “Dress” below.