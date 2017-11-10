With the release of Taylor Swift‘s much-anticipated new album Reputation also brought the confirmation of a star-making turn for a youngster: the vocals on Swift’s track “Gorgeous” belong to none other than James Reynolds, the 2-year-old daughter of noted Swift squad members and professional Instagram trolls Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The song’s opening features a baby voice saying the word “Gorgeous,” which lead to widespread speculation about who the identity of the child could be. Reputation‘s album booklet, however, cleared up any confusion with its clear credit of the young talent: “Baby intro voice by James Reynolds.”

While there are still plenty of unanswered questions we have about Reputation, at least one of the album’s mysteries is solved.